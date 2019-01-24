Rockefeller War On Venezuela Continues

Yesterday within hours of President Trump recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as that country’s new president, Venezuela’s duly elected 2nd term President Nicholas Maduro broke all ties with the US, accusing the US of backing a coup against his government and giving all US personnel 72 hours to leave the country. Maduro had only been sworn in two weeks ago.
Russia warned that the attempted US coup attempt, which was later backed by the right-wing governments of Brazil, Colombia, and Canada, would result in bloodshed if further actions were taken. Kremlin spokesmen Dmitry Peskov stated said outside interference in the country were “unacceptable” and that talk of US military actions was “dangerous”.
Educated at the CIA-infested George Washington University, Guaido only became president of the National Assembly of Venezuela on January 5th. He immediately claimed that Maduro was not Venezuela’s President and worked to incite rebellion within the military.
Maria Iris Varela Rangel, a leader in Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Tweeted of the sedition, “Guaido: I have already gotten your jail cell ready with the right uniform, and I hope you name your cabinet quickly to know who will keep you company, you stupid kid”.
US officials told the New York Times they saw Guaido as “a fresh face” and Vice-President Pence had already publicly backed him. Maduro said in a state television address, “Who elects the president of Venezuela? Mike Pence? I am the only president of Venezuela. We don’t want to return to the 20th century of gringo interventions and coups de’ etat.”
In 2017 Maduro organized elections for a constituent assembly. Over 8 million people participated, creating a bulwark which would protect their Bolivarian Socialist Revolution against the constant violence of the Miami-based Venezuelan oligarchy.
On October 9, 2012, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez had been re-elected for the third time in fourteen years, handily defeating conservative oligarch challenger Henrique Capriles with 54% of the vote. The fiery Chavez, who had recently criticized NATO harassment of the Assad government in Syria, was slated to serve another six-year term.
But on March 5, 2013, Chavez died from a rapidly spreading “cancer”, likely administered by agents of the City of London Illuminati banksters. (https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2014/08/28/did-the-cia-poison-hugo-chavez/)
Chavez’ re-election was remarkable considering that less than two years before the Venezuelan oligarchy and their CIA/Big Oil backers were holding rallies in Caracas dubbed Operation Venezuela. The events, which were well countered by supporters of Chavez, marked the anniversary of the deposing of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Venezuela in 1958.
But as with all recent CIA-sponsored Orange/Velvet/Cedar “revolutions”, the contradiction lies within the history books. Jimenez, you see, was a right-wing dictator, the polar opposite of the socialist Chavez.
In 1914 Royal Dutch/Shell subsidiary Caribbean Petroleum discovered the vast Mena Grande oilfield in Venezuela. Foreign oil companies began flocking to the area. When oil was discovered at Lake Maracaibo in 1922, Venezuelan dictator Juan Vicente Gómez allowed Americans to write Venezuela’s petroleum law.
On November 27, 1948, Venezuela’s first democratically-elected President Romulo Gallegos was overthrown on a coup led by Jimenez cronies. Democracy was not restored until 1958 when Jimenez was overthrown. President Romulo Ernesto Betancourt Bello won the election held later that year. The populist Betancourt had been President from 1945-1948. He had transferred power to the novelist Gallegos shortly before the right-wing coup.
Jimenez privatized Venezuela’s economy while littering Caracas with the skyscrapers of multinational corporations and banks. He was tight with both Venezuela’s richest man Gustavo Cisneros and Creole Petroleum. Cisneros is a Rockefeller lieutenant who sits on the board at Bank of Nova Scotia- one of the Big 5 Canadian banks. It owned the 200 tons of gold recovered from beneath the World Trade Center post-911.
Creole Petroleum is an Exxon Mobil subsidiary and was founded by the CIA. Creole and the CIA share office space in Caracas. The Rockefeller family-controlled Exxon Mobil is the CIA in Venezuela. Bechtel built the Mena Grande pipeline to service Creole’s Lake Maracaibo oil interests.
Shortly after the 1958 election, Vice-President Richard Nixon visited Venezuela in an attempt to keep Betancourt in the Big Oil/IMF fold. Nixon was instead greeted by millions of angry protesters. Betancourt, who had already forced a 50-50 profit-sharing scheme from Big Oil in his first term, took another left turn. He began funding Castro’s revolutionaries in Cuba and attempted to fully nationalize Venezuela’s oil.
President Dwight Eisenhower responded by introducing quotas on Venezuelan oil while giving preferential treatment to Mexican and Canadian crude. Betancourt countered in September 1960 when Venezuela joined Iran, Iraq Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait at a meeting in Baghdad to launch OPEC as a producer cartel to counter the global economic clout of the Four Horsemen and their various tentacles.
Betancourt embarked on an ambitious land reform program and talked of supporting left-wing FARC rebels in neighboring Columbia. In later 1960 he survived an assassination attempt by agents of Rafael Trujillo, the CIA-installed dictator of the Dominican Republic. It is likely that the Agency itself was involved.
For the next four decades, Venezuela underwent an oil industry re-privatization and expansion, becoming the primary source of Four Horsemen oil bound for the US. When oil prices crashed in the early 1990’s Venezuela- once the most modern nation in Latin America- suffered an economic collapse. Its once-thriving middle class was largely thrown back into poverty. It was a wake-up call.
In 1998 Fifth Republic Movement candidate Hugo Chavez was elected President with support from Venezuelan workers and peasants. He railed against US hegemony in his country, announced he would sell oil to friend Fidel Castro in Cuba on favorable terms and established diplomatic ties with Iraq. He announced a land reform program and installed Marxist economists at PDVSA- Venezuela’s national oil company. Chavez talked of diverting Venezuelan oil wealth from Western banks towards a grand development scheme for all of Latin America. OPEC’s articulate Secretary General until 2002 was Venezuelan Oil Minister Ali Rodriguez.
In early 2002 Venezuela’s ruling elite, led by Rockefeller crony Gustavo Cisneros and his Bank of Nova Scotia crowd, attempted to overthrow Chavez. There were reports of US Naval and Air Force involvement. In April Chavez stepped down. Within days, following angry protests from the Venezuelan working class, he was back in power. The pro-US general who led the attempted coup was charged with treason.
El jeffe fled to Columbia where he was welcomed by the US-backed narco-terrorist Uribe government. In October the Venezuelan oligarchy took another run at Chavez. Again their putsch failed. On December 5, 2002, Chavez stated that the Venezuelan unrest was part of a plot, “to seize the country’s oil industry”.
On January 16, 2003, Chavez left Venezuela amidst a strike led by oligarch oil executives. He appealed for help at the UN, where he handed over leadership of the radical G-77 group of developing nations to Morocco. In late February, after withstanding the strike, Chavez, knowing full well the true power behind the strikers, told the US government to “back off”.
On April 17, 2003, Venezuelan Army Director General Melvin Lopez proclaimed in USA Today that the US government had been directly involved in the attempted February putsch and that he had proof that three US Black Hawk helicopters had been sighted in Venezuelan airspace during that time.
On Christmas Eve 2005 Chavez delivered a speech to his nation in which he said, “…minorities, descendants of those who killed Jesus Christ, control the riches of the world”. He also proclaimed that 911 was an inside job.
In June 2007 Chavez ordered Big Oil to accept the role of junior partner to state-owned PDVSA or leave Venezuela. Exxon Mobil and Conoco Phillips both left. He befriended Iran and a wave of Chavez-allied left-wing Presidents came to power in Latin America. The most radical were Evo Morales in Bolivia, Raphael Correa in Ecuador and Sandinista Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua. Together they used Venezuela’s oil wealth to launch the much anticipated Banco del Sur as a counter to IMF hegemony over their continent.
As Chavez’ attitude towards the international bankers became more defiant, the Four Horsemen began to buy oil from more easily corruptible nations like Mexico and Columbia. By 1990 Exxon was getting 16% of its oil from Columbia, while Chevron procured 26% of its US-bound crude oil from Mexico.
A May 2010 report documenting foreign assistance to political groups in Venezuela, commissioned by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), revealed that more than $40 million annually is channeled to anti-Chavez groups from US agencies. NED founder Allen Weinstein bragged to the Washington Post, “What we do today was done clandestinely twenty-five years ago by the CIA.”
In January 2011 the Obama administration revoked the visa of Venezuela’s ambassador to Washington after Chávez rejected the nomination of Larry Palmer as US ambassador in Caracas. Palmer had been openly critical of Chavez and has a spooky resume.
He worked with Betancourt’s would-be assassin Rafael Trujillo in the Dominican Republic and cavorted with US-backed dictators in Uruguay, Paraguay, Sierra Leone, South Korea, and Honduras. Palmer was to replace Patrick Duddy who was involved in the attempted coup against Chávez in 2002.
The latest plank in Chavez’ “Socialism for the 21st Century” program was reform the financial sector, long dominated by the international banker cartel. Venezuela’s National Assembly has passed legislation that defines banking as a public service.
The law requires banks in Venezuela to contribute more to social programs, housing construction efforts, and other social needs. It protects depositors by requiring the Superintendent of Banking Institutions to work in the interest of bank customers rather than stockholders.
In an attempt to control speculation, the law limits to 20% the maximum amount of capital a bank can have out as credit. The law also limits the formation of financial groups and prohibits banks from having an interest in brokerage firms and insurance companies. The Depression-era Glass-Steagal Act had done the same thing in the US until President Bill Clinton repealed it in 1995.
The Venezuelan law also stipulates that 5% of bank profits go to projects approved by communal councils, while 10% of bank capital must be put into a fund to pay for wages and pensions in case of bankruptcy.
According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), “Chávez has threatened to expropriate large banks in the past if they don’t increase loans to small-business owners and prospective home buyers, this time he is increasing the pressure publicly to show his concern for the lack of sufficient housing for Venezuela’s 28 million people.”
Prior to his death, Chavez had become more vocal in his opposition to Western intervention in the Middle East, allying himself firmly with Iran and Syria while praising Arab socialism. He called Syrian President Assad “a humanist and a brother” and described deposed Libyan socialist President Mohamar Gaddafi as “a friend of mine”.
As for the Illuminati banksters,, Chavez confirmed their WSJ mouthpiece’s greatest fear, stating, “Any bank that slips up…I’m going to expropriate it…”
The bankers killed Hugo Chavez and tried to prevent the 2013 election of Maduro and the 2017 establishment of a people’s constituent assembly. Desperate to reimpose their Rockefeller/Rothschild ExxonMobil/Royal Dutch Shell oil monopoly upon the nation, Trump’s recognition of the schoolboy Guaido as president is just the latest maneuver towards this end.
But these Rockefeller cronies continue to underestimate the Venezuelan people, who will continue their revolutionary struggle and remain a beacon of hope for the rest of the world.
Dean Henderson is the author of five books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf: Four Horsemen, Eight Families & Their Global Intelligence, Narcotics & Terror Network, The Grateful Unrich: Revolution in 50 Countries, Stickin’ it to the Matrix, The Federal Reserve Cartel & Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation. You can subscribe free to his weekly Left Hook column @www.hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com
Excellent post Dean. Spot on. Confirms Trump is a Big OIL stoodge and not the “man of the people” he pretends to be.
Indeed John, thanks!
Thanks for the valuable Venezuelan history lesson. Let’s hope Maduro prevails.
Thanks Craig, let’s hope!
Another great article!!!
It just sickens me to death to sit and watch what the US/aka -City of London mercenary force continues to do to the entire world to enrich a few!!
When will it end??
Keep up the great work Dean, you’re truly a beacon of hope!!
Me too Matt, thanks!
There has to be another solution than the two offered…..being #1 enslavement to the global banksters or #2 destitution through socialism. Either of these two situations is intolerable. I feel very sorry for the people of Venezuela
Unfortunately, Venezuela represents #1 rather than #2, as the government diverted vast social wealth to meet debt payments to Wall Street and the international banks.
Yes, Maduro needs to nationalize the central bank.
Let’s hope Maduro prevails and won’t be overthrown. Great expose Dean!
Thanks Laura!
Dean, utmostly excellent post. Chavez once said that he had a profound admiration for Argentina’s Peron. He was a nationalist and populist not a marxist.
He, did care for people’s health and housing like no one else with DC’s
blessing did. US Media doesn’t explain that present day’s venezuelan
famine it is the direct consequence of US sanctions on the caribbean country.
Chavez unforgettable sin was to denounce the “Jesus killers” as the responsible ones to World maladies, To the “killers”,to face the truth is worst than fighting herzbolath and hamas combined. Left with no answer resort to something very dear to their’s hearts: inveterate ritual assessination.
Thanks Roger!
Pingback: Oligarchs Want Access To What They See as Their Wealth in Venezuela – Abel Danger
Pingback: La guerra dei Rockefeller al Venezuela continua – Aurora
Dean, thanks for the excellent history lesson on Venezuela. I’m afraid much of what you conveyed I was not aware of. Will this US Empire intervention there become yet another tragic Libya scenario in your opinion? When will the eventual horrendous blowback for all the atrocities the US and its cronies be fully felt? I sense the time is near. Thanks again for the good article.
I don’t think it will get to the point of Libya Paula. The Venezuelans will fight these bastards off. Blowback is everywhere and the time is short for these intellectual and spiritual midgets. Not to disparage midgets. Thanks!
Many years ago i recall the Huffington Post blowing the whistle on Standard Oil (Esso) operations in Venezzuela. How it had set up its network of placemen within the Government. When the Government demanded the names of these people Esso refused so the Government threatened to nationalise them.Note also the countries who are joining in against Venezuela. All Rockefeller controlled.
Pingback: VENEZUELA: I FAUTORI DEL GOLPE | Mirabilissimo100's Weblog
Pingback: Rockefeller War On Venezuela Continues | Mirabilissimo100's Weblog
Men, maybe a thousand of them, running over millions, even billions of people, how can this be? I mean, it, how can this be? We need to figure it out and fast.
Really, how have so few gained complete control over the whole rest of us people. It boggles my mind to think about it, how did it happen in the first place, back when humanity first found itself on its own?
If a democracy, how is it a few men can overturn the desire of the whole people, enslave the people to their, the agents, agenda, and go on like nothing happened? How can the CIA, the few men who are the CIA overturn nations and subvert national policy, so easily that doing so is like a sick game to them?
What is the power behind these faces used to distract as the destruction of nations and peoples is ongoing? Is it a Religion, the Christian Religion, the Talmud Religion of the Jews, both of them, together, or, is it something else?
Sure Banking is powerful, but, Hitler, proved how easily the Banker Kings can be pushed aside, how nations can do very well without a Bank, at all, or, a Bank of the People, by the People. Like it was shortly before the Federal Reserve took over our nation’s finances, before J.P. Morgan, a Rothschild stoolie, started the rumor that made the Great Depression happen, thereby, truly enslaving us to the whims of the Banker Gods.
Depressions and war, have made people afraid of the power that is the Bank but, is it just the Bank or is it something else. The Russian Revolution, really, a few hundred men from New York NY go to Russia and in a short period of time a murderous revolution that put the Russian people in bloody chains for nearly a hundred years, hundreds of millions of people murdered, the horror – how, can this be?
I have been writing comments for more than thirty years, I used to address the Editors of the Newspapers and Magazines, how I do love, the Internet, if it is too little too late, still it is better for us who want to know: how the heck are these few men doing this robbery and murder to all of us people and getting away with it, profiting from it, exponentially, today, even laughing in our faces as the Police and the Military, the Courts, just shrug their shoulders and tell us to shut up.
Never, have I gotten past is it the Synagogues in every city, the Christian Churches, is it he Jews and their Christian Religion, is it Religion, is it the Royalty, the Rothschild’s, etc., the Left Over’s from the ”Annunaki’s” time on our side of the Ice Wall, is it, what is it, how does it just go on and on, even gaining more in its control, over more people, and the talk about a New World Order? The Protocols? How has it worked and so efficiently for so long, the obvious destruction of life on Earth, so apparent, yet people still accept ‘the end’ and hope they get to live somewhere else, forever?
What are we to do, this destruction of life and habitat is way past horrendous, the lust for wealth, the lust for power, the lust for destruction, people wailing and praying to gods and afraid of devils as the Earth around them is in violent revolt against them; what can the few of us who don’t go along, who just want to live our lives on Earth in peace and do no harm to anything, without gods and devils, alone, from the masses, we are the victims and we need to tell the rest, we matter, we want out, we want the rest of you people to stop killing the living Earth and start to take responsibility for what you do and how you act.
We want the Religions, the Banks and the Corporations, out of our lives, return to us our land, give us and our animals room to live and do better, we want peace and the freedom that comes with living to grow our own food and decide for our own children their future. We want out of this Politician/Preacher/Lawyer nightmare we are made to live in today and we want out now.
Amen Sam!
Pingback: La guerre de Rockefeller contre le Vénézuela continue… Une brève histoire du pays de 1914 à nos jours (Dean Henderson) | Resistance71 Blog
Pingback: La guerre de Rockefeller contre le Venezuela continue ! Par Dean Henderson (traduction R71) – Complété par JBL | jbl1960blog
Excellent analysis that we relay in French and in France where the “brat/stupid kid” Macron tries, at the request of his masters, to support Guaidó vs. Maduro and in the tradition of operations Condor 2.0
Also, here is my relay ticket, and I added the exchange to the UN Security Council between the Russian ambassador and the representative of Macron for France, about the proposal of Macron to recognize Guaidó if Maduro did not cause an election within 8 days !
https://jbl1960blog.wordpress.com/2019/01/27/la-guerre-de-rockefeller-contre-le-venezuela-continue-par-dean-henderson-traduction-r71-complete-par-jbl/
The Russian Ambassador, having proposed to focus on the Yellow Vest Movement instead. And rightly, since for 11 weeks we hear everywhere “Macron resignation/abdication”. Yesterday, an important figure in the Yellow Vest Movement was badly wounded in the right eye.
But Macron, asks Maduro not to suppress the opposition = Look for the mistake !
We call to support the Venezuelan people and all the oppressed peoples of the World who rise and set out to live free and at peace.
Mrs. Jo Busta Lally from French countryside
Merci Jo, Ya Basta!
Absolument !
As Sub Marcos would have said (and since often a picture is worth a thousand words)
It was in the original article of the EZLN of February 2016 which in French in my blog gives íAledante SubComandante!
Let’s laugh a bit, as long as we can, still !
http://enlacezapatista.ezln.org.mx/2016/02/26/why-dont-you-self-prescribe-this/
Western Hypocracy is becoming all to obvious.
Not for everyone, John, unfortunately, especially in France, where the press (presstituée) locks from the inside all the information that could allow the awakening of consciences.
The power in France holds the press that holds the power … And so on…
Jo