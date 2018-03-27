The Rothschilds’ March To WWIII

Just as BCCI-cover-up point-man Robert Mueller’s (https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2017/11/01/dnc-fraud-against-sanders-robert-mueller-bcci/) phony Russiagate investigation fizzled, the Rothschild’s MI6 servants cooked up an even more effective propaganda tool with which to attack Russia.(https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2018/03/14/russian-deaths-an-mi6-false-flag/)
The alleged poisoning of Sergei Skripal quickly came to dominate mainstream media headlines. Anyone who dared question Russian involvement was quickly dismissed as an enemy of the state. Witness the photo-shopped BBC-generated caricature of British Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn superimposed over the Kremlin. Then yesterday Mossad sent its troops into the City of London to portray Corbyn as an anti-Semite.
In the US, while both Republicans and Democrats howled that we should jump to the defense of the Crown, the “crazed” Trump refrained from criticizing Russia until he saw the evidence. He even went so far as to congratulate Putin on his election victory in Moscow. Again the “sane people” howled. Then came the Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes turn of the screws. By Monday morning Trump was knuckled under and had jumped onto the Rothschild bandwagon, expelling Russian diplomats in tandem with some 20 EU nations.
Putin won that election with a 77% majority, and 67% of Russians turned out to vote. International observers verified the results immediately. No longer can the Illuminati spew hate towards Vladimir Putin without including, ostensibly, those “despicable” Russian people, who witnessed the pillaging of their country by Goldman Sachs & Co. in 1998. That year some 70 million Russians were thrown into poverty. In 1989, before the CIA and their boy Boris Yeltsin dismantled the Russian state, only 2 million Russians were classified as poor.
Driving the Rothschild’s Russiaphobe war train we find the Atlantic Council, whose members hit the airwaves in force this week to hammer home the Skripal lie. The Atlantic Council is the latest incarnation of the Atlantic Union.
The Atlantic Union (AU) was an RIIA (Royal Institute of International Affairs) affiliate. The RIIA subsidiary in the US is the Council on Foreign Relations. Founded by Cecil Rhodes – whose dream as enunciated in his last will & testament was the return of the US to the British Crown – in 1939, AU set up its first offices in America in space donated by Nelson Rockefeller at 10 E 40th St in New York City. Every year from 1949-1976 an AU resolution was floored in Congress calling for a repeal of the Declaration of Independence and a “new world order”.
Two years later in 1941, the Pearl Harbor false flag occurred. Before that seminal event, a vast majority of Americans opposed entering WWII. Afterward, Churchill and his Crown masters were saved when US public opinion changed dramatically and the US entered the war.
There is a similar history surrounding WWI, which President Woodrow Wilson was goaded into entering by the recently formed (1913) Federal Reserve crowd, led by Jack Morgan – son of JP Morgan, a Rothschild gopher – and the Carnegie Foundation.
As Charles Tansill wrote in his book America Goes to War, “Even before the clash of arms, the French firm of Rothschild Freres cabled to Morgan & Company in New York suggesting the flotation of a loan of $100 million, a substantial part of which was to be left in the US to pay for French purchases of American goods.”
The House of Morgan financed half the US WWI effort while receiving
commissions for lining up contractors like GE, Du Pont, US Steel, Kennecott
and ASARCO. All were Morgan clients. Morgan had also financed the
British Boer War in South Africa and the Franco-Prussian War. The 1919
Paris Peace Conference was presided over by Morgan, which led both
German and Allied reconstruction efforts.
The same Rothschild crowd financed and profited from WWII.
The Atlantic Council – also an RIIA affiliate – was formed in 1961 to further this type of “cooperation between North America and Europe”. In 2009 its chairman James Jones stepped down to become Obama’s national security advisor. His successor as Atlantic Council chairman was Chuck Hagel, who stepped down to become Obama’s defense secretary.
Obama Administration officials Susan Rice, Eric Shinseki, Anne-Marie Slaughter and Richard Holbrooke (architect of the dismemberment of Yugoslavia) had also served previously at the Atlantic Council.
Bush Sr. national security advisor & BNL cover-up extraordinaire Gen. Brent Scrowcroft served as Atlantic Council chairman until 2014, when he was succeeded by former China ambassador & Utah Governor John Huntsman.
Rothschild banking interests and their Crown cousins have historically accrued massive financial and political benefits by keeping Russia and the US in a constant state of tension. But there is nothing more profitable to the Illuminati than a world war. Whether they succeed in dragging the US into yet another world war depends on the gullibility of the American people. Let’s hope they become truly sane again very soon.
you are Correct and it is the Rothschilds that sit at the Highest Bank the Bank of International Settlements known as BIS.
The IMF produces the US’s SSI cards if that tells one anything. The US is and has been bankrupt and insolvent since the early ’30’s and that was the plan all along, along every person and Nation(kakistocracy) on this planet. Debt = slavery. Currency = slavery. Without currency, no control. My opinion of course.
one thing is for certain….
the truth isn’t going to relocate on account of the Jewish narrative
After the end of the 3rd. world war, people must hunt down any and all the surviving members of the US Congress, the Senate, the Bankers, and specially any and all the members of Rothschild family (including their children, grand children, great grand chidren and any blood relatives of these swines), any and all those in media who were part of this circus in helping create the 3rd. world war, must then be given the Nicholas Czar of Russia’s treatment in a basement. Not a single members of these swines must be able to live (which a great many will survive under their multi million dollars bunkers along with their friends and families). Hunt them down and let them have the taste of these Satanic evil Talmudic treatment that brought the world to almost extinction. No exception, no mercy, no trial… give them Israeli treatment what they give to the Palestinians and rest of the Goyims!
Well said. People don’t realize that we the people, the masses have been and are at war. War with the establishment, the kakistocracy. When has the West NOT been at war?
REPEAL THE FEDERAL RESERVE ACT OF 1913 – REPEAL THE FEDERAL RESERVE ACT OF 1913!
And the 14th Amendment making us all US Citizens, second class citizens. And responsible for paying back the debt of the Corporation of the United States of America. I sent a request to my Senator to abolish that amendment and never received a reply. Didn’t except one though.
Mr. Henderson can you confirm Jacob Rothschilds and his minions put Trump in power?
Based on what I’ve seen Gil,the answer is yes.
God help us. I trust your opinion Lefthook12.
Go to whowhatwhy.org and check out the documentary The Documentary Trump Tried to Band. Last I checked, it was still on you tube.
here’s what’s really going on behind the ‘Russiagate’ scenes….
“The Atlantic Council which is the latest incarnation of the Atlantic Union which was an RIIA (Royal Institute of International Affairs) affiliate that has as a subsidiary in the US: the Council on Foreign Relations” (with a little editing of the word of Henderson, which Comrade Syme would understand), is frightening close to what George Orwell in 1984 called: Oceania. Orwell seems to have done more than write only a work of fiction. He seems to have fictionalized what Henderson is explaining and probably had extensive inside information. I can’t recall whether Orwell wrote about Atlanticists (traitors) in Russia today betraying their country, but, he covered pretty much everything in 1984.
I believe WWIII is Agenda 21 and is already upon us. This depopulation Agenda has been planned and wanted by the ‘elites’, primitive minded humans and their kakistocracy since the 1800’s. The first League of Nations was attempted after the Napoleanic Wars, but it failed. Any ‘war(s)’ or events that directly or indirectly harms or kills people and the people’s life support systems, are part of this Agenda. This Agenda 21 is orchestrated by the central kakistocracy the UN. All else is theater. Getting the population to the predetermined numbers, and people to be absolutely controlled, and have not the availability nor necessities to ever fight back. So, anything that distracts, divides, conditions, weakens, etc, the populations is part of the Agenda, an act of war against us. I suggest StopTheCrime.net for some reference. Great article Mr. Henderson.
Thanks John!
Brilliant and true post..well done..
Thanks Gary!
In France, I have just published the Resistance71 file since 2011, including your June 2011 article on The Federal Reserve Cartel: the eight families, which I reunited in a 34-page PDF ► https://jbl1960blog.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/la-city-de-londres-au-cc593ur-de-lempire1.pdf
Thus, no one can pretend that he did not know because we give the evidence to break the truth.
We can be additional detonators, because for years to denounce we are sorry to be always “topical” in the analysis.
We would like all these texts to be “outmoded” because the matter is resolved … by the peoples, the people together, and the strength of free association without hatred, violence and possibly without weapons …
The city of London has been sovereign since 1690, and the Natives and First Nations are attacked, stripped since 1492 …
This is not the time to go down !
Mrs. Jo Busta Lally, France
I am glad to hear from you comrade and your steadfastness and commitment are much appreciated in this war we wage on the perpetrators of all the ills of this earth. Thank you so very much. Til’ the bitter end Jo!
